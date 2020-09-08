Twin Falls County Clerk explains which ballot to use for new residence

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Even amid COVID-19 Idaho has continued to see an increase of people moving into the Gem State.

With a growing number of new residents from out-of-state, many are working on getting their ID updated to become Idaho residents and that also includes registering to vote. With the presidential election coming up, absentee ballots will be starting to go out in just weeks and some of those new residents may be getting ballots from their old state. KMVT spoke with officials about what should be done if people have become an Idaho resident but receive a ballot from a different state.

“Vote the ballot where their primary residence is,” said Kristina Glascock, the Twin Falls County Clerk. “If Idaho is their primary residence, they need to be voting the Idaho ballot.”

Glascock added if people receive a ballot from another state and are now registered to vote in Idaho, they should disregard that ballot and either request an absentee ballot from Idaho or go to a polling place on Election Day.

