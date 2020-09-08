Advertisement

Twin Falls County Clerk explains which ballot to use for new residence

“If Idaho is their primary residence, they need to be voting the Idaho ballot.”
If you've recently moved to Idaho and receive an absentee ballot from another state you should request one from Idaho if it is your primary residence
If you've recently moved to Idaho and receive an absentee ballot from another state you should request one from Idaho if it is your primary residence(WCAX)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Even amid COVID-19 Idaho has continued to see an increase of people moving into the Gem State.

With a growing number of new residents from out-of-state, many are working on getting their ID updated to become Idaho residents and that also includes registering to vote. With the presidential election coming up, absentee ballots will be starting to go out in just weeks and some of those new residents may be getting ballots from their old state. KMVT spoke with officials about what should be done if people have become an Idaho resident but receive a ballot from a different state.

“Vote the ballot where their primary residence is,” said Kristina Glascock, the Twin Falls County Clerk. “If Idaho is their primary residence, they need to be voting the Idaho ballot.”

Glascock added if people receive a ballot from another state and are now registered to vote in Idaho, they should disregard that ballot and either request an absentee ballot from Idaho or go to a polling place on Election Day.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Election official: Requested absentee ballots must be used to cast vote

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
Twin Falls county clerk explains what would happen if someone were to request an absentee ballot and also go to a polling place

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:23 PM MDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:59 AM MDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:38 PM MDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

Latest News

Politics

Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:57 PM MDT
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president.

Politics

Flint water crisis settlement near, reports say

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:36 AM MDT
|
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators’ advice not to treat it properly, an attorney involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:14 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:06 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:21 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:01 PM MDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years