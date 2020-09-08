Twin Falls police see increase in car vandalism

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Twin Falls Police Department saw significant increase in vandalism over the Labor Day weekend.

Public information officer for the Twin Falls Police Department Lt. Craig Stotts said about a dozen or more reports of vandalized cars came in Monday morning. The vandalism included windows being smashed and broken as well as tail lights and other miscellaneous acts.

KMVT had a viewer reach out to us who is a victim of the vandalism, and she was able to share with us that allegedly six cars in her area of Carriage lane, were also vandalized.

The Twin Falls Police Department is now asking for help from the public regarding any information they may have in order to find out who is responsible.

“Anybody in their mind if they have decided to go out and vandalize or destroy property, you know any vehicle on the street depending on where this person is at is vulnerable to this,” Stotts said.

They encourage anyone with information, to please contact the police department at 208-735-4357. They also ask that if your vehicle has been vandalized to please report it as soon as possible.

