2 injured after pickup rear-ended near Carey

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Carey woman and her passenger were treated for injuries after a pickup truck struck the back of their vehicle.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of Sept. 2, Sherie L. Taylor, 51, of Carey, was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 93 near Durfee Road in Carey when she stopped for flaggers working on the road.

Taylor’s pickup truck was struck by another southbound pickup truck pulling a horse hauling with three horses inside. The sheriff’s office said the truck was unable to stop. The truck was driven by Clayton Lloyd Nielson, 78, of Kimberly.

Taylor and her passenger were taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center for nonlife-threatening injuries. Nielson received medical care by Carey Ambulance at the scene but later refused transport. Both vehicles received substantial damage.

Taylor’s vehicle was driven from the scene, but Nielson’s vehicle required towing.

Citations are pending the completion of the investigation. There were no reported injuries to the three horses in the trailer.

