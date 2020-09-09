Advertisement

Canyon Ridge Boys Soccer has high expectations

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:33 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Canyon Ridge Boys Soccer is off to a hot 5-0 start. They’ve scored around 55 goals so far, talk about a prolific offense and in one match, they put 22 in the net.

The talent that has kept the Canyon Ridge drive alive this year stems from deep varsity experience.

Last year, the Riverhawks surprised the conference when seeded fifth, won their first two matches in the playoffs and ended up playing for the district championship.

Coach Corey Farnsworth is confident they have a shot at playing for a state championship.

“Defensively we are really strong, exclaimed head coach Corey Farnsworth. "We got a great goalkeeper in Eli Cook. And our backline is all back from last year and most are coming back next year as well. Our midfield is our strength led by captains, players that are individually who are great, but in the system are dangerous all the way across the pitch.”

Coach Farnsworth told his players that the game against Wood River is still up in the air. They are supposed to play the Wolverines on Thursday.

You might remember, the Blaine County School District has more stringent COVID-19 guidelines than others in the area.

