Ceremony honors military veterans at Magic Valley Regional Airport

Veterans were honored with a ceremony on Wednesday morning at the Magic Valley Regional Airport.
Veterans were honored with a ceremony on Wednesday morning at the Magic Valley Regional Airport.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A piece of history is at the Magic Valley Regional Airport, a B-25 bomber that saw combat in World War II is visiting to not only be a living history lesson but also to honor and remember those who fought for America’s freedom.

On Sept. 2 1945, the second World War ended.

“Honestly it’s 75 years since the war was over and we have peace again,” said Don Hall, one of the Twin Falls County Commissioners, who served in the Marine Corps.

Wednesday morning, veterans of the Magic Valley were honored with a ceremony at the Magic Valley Regional Airport in front of a 1944 B-25 bomber that fought in WWII.

“She was built in early of 1944 taken possession by the military in June of 1944," said Dan Potter, from the Commemorative Air Force. "Flew over to the island of Corsica, where she flew 15 missions, 13 in Italy and two in Yugoslavia. The last mission she was on she got some battle damage.”

Historic B-25 Bomber lands in Twin Falls

The historic plane is a representation of all the brave men and women who fought for the United States and continue to do so today.

“It was from veteran’s like yourself, sir, and veteran’s like what’s behind me right now, that gives us the freedom to enjoy what we have every day,” Hall said.

By holding the ceremony, and by flying the airplane to different cities across the United States, they pay tribute to those who are not around any more to tell the stories.

“Let us remember the purpose, of the flying legends of victory tour that has come here to Twin Falls," said Jim O’Donnell, who was the host of the event and served in the U.S. Army. "To educate, to inspire and to honor, the men and women who so faithfully served our nation to remember and honor our very own Magic Valley veterans. Thank you to each of you and job well done.”

