Fiber optic installation causes Lane closures in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Divers in the Twin Falls area will be experiencing some lane closures over the next few days.

Due to fiber optic installations, lane changes will occur between the intersection of Bridgeview Boulevard and Pole Line Road, as well as the intersection of Pole Line Road and Eastland Drive.

The scheduled work will last approximately three days, lasting from Wednesday until Friday. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the project area or allow extra time while driving through the section of Pole Line Road.

“Twin falls has had fiber optics for some time now but they are doing some significant amount of upgrades," said Josh Palmer, with the city of Twin Falls. “One part is for the school district and the other is for other private business. But with food technology in Twin Falls such Glanbia and Chobani and places like that, fiber optics been running to them for a while.”

Questions about the project should be directed to the connection fiber optic company at 208-280-2789.

