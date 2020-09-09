Fischer’s 23 kills leads Filer past Buhl

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Four seniors represent Filer volleyball in 2020.

The Lady Wildcats hosted Highway 30 rival, Buhl on Tuesday night.

One of the leaders and seniors on this squad, Ella Fischer, who had a pretty decent game, to put it lightly of course.

Here’s her first kill from the back row, as the Wildcat finds the line, tying up the game at one point apiece.

Next play, the setter, Alexis Monson sneaking one over the net.

Filer looking to go up 9-3, here’s Fischer on the attack over the double blockers for the big kill. Then Monson chasing down a pass, sets up Fischer who adjusts....

Fischer with 23 kills as Filer pulled away in the first set, 25-11. The Wildcats would win the match in four over their rival (25-11, 28-26,18-25, 25-15).

OTHER SCORES:

Kimberly 3, Gooding 2 (14-25, 25-17, 25-14, 27-29, 15-9): Ellie Stockham 28 kills 31 digs | Alx Roe 19 kills 44 digs 6 blocks | Reece Fleming 67 assists 22 digs 97% serving

Murtaugh 3, Valley 0: (25-22, 25-20, 25-20)

Lighthouse Christian 3, Carey 0: Kynlee Thorton 12 kills 9 digs | Aleia Blakeslee 10 kills | Maddy Shetler 17 assists | Ellie Boland 12 assists

TFCA 3, Camas County 0

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.