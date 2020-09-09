Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition talks about trafficking in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In 2019, more than 22,000 people in the country were identified as victims and survivors of trafficking, according to the US National Human Trafficking Hotline 2019 report.

In Idaho, numbers are on the rise as well, but Jennifer Zielinski, the executive director of the Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition, tells KMVT the state is years behind other states when it comes to anti-trafficking efforts.

“To be able to reach 308 people in less than 12 months, and again, just in the Treasure Valley, it highlights how serious it is,” Zielinski said. “It really gives an understanding what the numbers do look like. Again being local and having to anticipate this being a statewide issue, that we really do need a coalition type of a mindset. We need community partners, local and state agencies."

Two community members helping raise awareness are Kendra and Belinda Brown, who are putting together a rally for Sunday.

“We will be there at 2 p.m. and we will walk down Blue Lakes, and stop at KMVT," Kendra said. “So we’re meeting at Five Points, on the corner of where Jimmy John’s and the liquor store are, right there in that plaza where Albertson’s is.”

“We’re just going to walk the sidewalk with signs, and we’ve made T-shirts and balloons,” Belinda said.

It’s called the Save our Children rally, after the popular social media movement.

However, Zielinski told KMVT people should be careful when using and searching the hashtag #saveourchildren.

“It’s important to note that staying factual, you know, vetting that information or material, ensuring that the information out there is true,” Zielinski said, continuing, “And so know where to source, fact check, those types of things. I would just say that it can divert the true focus of this, which is bringing communities together, and ensuring that this isn’t just a hot topic, that we’re not just jumping on bandwagons, that in fact this has been going on for years and years.”

And as the Browns put it, “Now would be a good time to stand up for these kids who don’t have a voice,” Kendra said, with Belinda adding, “And it’s not just about the kids, it’s about men, women, children.”

Zielinski talked about the signs of human trafficking, and explains it looks like all different kinds of abuse.

“Pure, just exhaustion, there’s usually physical bruising, or maybe someone looks like they’re somewhat incoherent, or maybe not dressed for the environment that they’re at”, Zielinski added, “Maybe they’re attached to some older adult that just doesn’t feel right.”

Zielinski also stressed the importance of being aware of apps on phones, and peoples’ surroundings.

“Really pay attention to anywhere that children, youth, or even young adults are,” Zielinski said. “That’s where traffickers are. If there’s any potential for communication, any app on your phone or tablet, any opportunity for communication, chats and chat group.”

Zielinski also reminds those who are suspicious of a situation or person to never approach them, as it is dangerous to both the possible victim and the person trying to help, instead call police.

The Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition offers a number of services for survivors, and their crisis line is 208-630-6601, press 9, and the National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.