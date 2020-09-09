Advertisement

Jerome shuts out Twin Falls on the road

Tigers move to 3-1 on the season
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Everyone is chasing Canyon Ridge in the Great Basin Conference standings.

Twin Falls hosted Jerome Tuesday afternoon at Sunway Soccer Complex.

The Tigers coming off a state runner-up finish in 2019. Bruins filled with juniors this year and just two seniors.

Jerome looking to attack, Alfredo Ortiz escapes two defenders, takes a shot, but sails wide of the goal.

Still no score, Ubaldo Palacios seeking Ortiz, but Diego Ruiz chasing down the pass and good stop by Bruins goalkeeper Ryker Waters on this hot shot by the Tiger.

What marked a great defensive battle Tuesday afternoon ended with a 2-0 victory for the visitors.

OTHER SCORES:

Wood River 4, Community School 1: The Cutthroats fall to 1-2 (1-0 conference).

Burley 8, Mountain Home 2

GIRLS SOCCER:

Sun Valley Community School 1, Wood River 0: Christine Estep scored late In the first half to give the Cutthroats the lead at the half. The Wolverines missed a penalty kick that would have equalized early in the second half. Big saves by Cutthroat goalkeeper Julia Ott and excellent defending preserved the Cutthroat win.

Twin Falls 3, Jerome 0: Jaycee Bell earned a hat trick, while keeper Sydney Jund recorded the shut out.

Mountain Home 8, Burley 2

