Labor Day wind storm causes damage across Southern Idaho.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Monday night winds whipped through Southern Idaho.

The Idaho Transportation Department said most of their duties Tuesday were about cleaning up debris from roadways in the Magic Valley.

One tree service was working so quickly to clear fallen trees and debris that they didn’t have time to be interviewed. Another service says they started receiving calls about issues around 9 p.m Monday and have been working non-stop all day to check things out.

Randy Steadham, manager of 4 Seasons Tree Service, says he has received calls from throughout the Magic Valley and will probably be working through the rest of the week cleaning up from the wind storm.

He also says it is important to call Idaho Power before doing anything else if trees have been entangled with or are obstructing power lines.

“You can’t see a lot of what is going on underneath there," Steadham said. "There’s a lot of pressures, you cut a branch and that power line come up and get you in the face and you get electrocuted along with it, not worth dying over.”

Steadham says make sure to hire licensed professionals in these situations. Other people may offer to help out for cheaper, but don’t have the necessary qualifications to do the job.

Wiseman Avenue in Twin Falls was particularly hit hard, with multiple trees falling over onto the street. One tree fell on a man’s truck.

