Northern Idaho wildfires force evacuations, burn buildings

BLANCHARD, Idaho (AP) — A wildfire in northern Idaho forced evacuations along a rural highway, and another destroyed an unknown number of structures.

The Bonner County sheriff’s office issued evacuation orders on Tuesday for both sides of State Highway 41 near Blanchard.

The Idaho Department of Lands says the fire is at about 700 acres.

Officials say another fire outside Orofino destroyed some buildings, but it’s not clear how many.

The agency says crews are also fighting a handful of other fires that started in recent days and have been fanned with strong winds.

A large wildfire is also burning in central Idaho near the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.

