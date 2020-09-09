Prescribed fire underway in Raft River Valley

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Bureau of Land Management is now conducting a point prescribed fire in the Raft River Valley.

Burning began on Monday southeast of Malta and will continue through Sept. 30 depending on weather, vegetation and ground conditions. The fire will target about 3,000 acres of rangeland, encroached on by invasive annual grasses and decadent shrubs with the goal of reducing fire occurrence and severity.

The area where the prescribed fire is taking place had actually burned in a previous wildfire and the vegetation that came back is not desirable for wildlife habitat or public use.

“Once this burn is complete then our fuels program and our specialist will go back in and they will be re-planting and they will be treating that area to make sure that what grows back is what is best for that area and best for multiple use," said Kelsey Brizendine with The Bureau of Land Management. “So it really is a benefit to the environment when we do these things.”

Residual smoke may settle in the Raft River Valley in the evenings, but most of the smoke should lift and disperse.

