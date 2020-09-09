Rupert couple happy strong winds only took out their power

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Rocky Mountain Power reported that “hurricane-strength winds in excess of 110 MPH” cost more than 180,000 of their customers, in three states, to lose power, 3,000 of those customers are in Idaho. Idaho Power reported that more than 20,000 of its customers lost service in the Gem State due to the strong winds, but one couple in Rupert said the high winds almost cost them more than the power to their house.

On Monday night Tyler and Paige Martinez were heading to Tyler’s parent’s house to have dinner when they noticed the wind was really starting to howl and kick up a storm.

“It was awful. I seriously thought all of the trees were going to come down at every house,” Paige Martinez said.

Soon after Paige received a phone call from her mother, who is staying at her house, that one of the limbs from the tree in the backyard had fallen down and knocked out the power. The couple who has four children rushed home.

“I thought 'Oh it’s not that big of a deal. I’ll just push it away from the house it will be fine.” I walked back, and I realized it wasn’t a small branch but half the tree," Tyler Martinez said.

The tree limb was about 15 to 20 feet long and 2 feet wide, and it was right up against their sunroom in the backyard next to their gazebo.

“The way it was leaning it should have hit our house right on our garage, but somehow, it just barely went up against our sunroom,” Paige said

Tyler added if the tree had hit the house it would of most definitely caused significant damage to the house they just bought and are currently renovating.

The Rupert couple said outside of the fallen tree limb, their biggest concern was the power line the limb took out on its way down. There were many reports Monday night of live broken power lines causing fires.

“Checking on that wire constantly, making sure it didn’t catch the tree on fire,” Tyler said.

Jim Mason, regional customer relations manager at Idaho Power said fallen tree limbs were one of the main culprits for many people to lose power their homes Monday night. In some instances, the falling debris also caused a lot of damage.

“I have to say in my history here I don’t know that I have seen so many isolated outages at one time,” Mason said.

The couple said thankfully nobody was hurt in the incident and their home is intact. The power has been restored, and Tyler and a family member spent a good portion of the day Tuesday cutting up the broken tree limb and hauling it off the city landfill site.

“It took us about three to four hours just to saw off the little limbs and get to the actual trunk,” Tyler said.

Paige said their next step is to take the whole tree down. She said they were planning to cut it down before the storm because it had a crack in it but never got around to it.

“We are going to chop it all down, just to be safe, we don’t want the rest to fall down on the gazebo or the house,” said Tyler.

