RV park and campground traffic up in the Magic Valley

With much of the younger generation buying RVs, working from the RV is an option.
RV park and campground traffic up in the Magic Valley this year
(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With COVID-19, travel by airplane has decreased this summer. For travelers and people wanting to get out, road tripping and camping have become popular options this year.

Lori Vavak, who is co-owner of 93 RV Park in Filer and another park in Elko, Nevada, says that overall, she has seen a boost in the recreation vehicle park industry this year.

Vavak says that while traffic is increasing, they are losing business from Canadian tourists that can’t make the trip across the U.S. border.

She said younger people are buying RVs instead of potentially buying homes. With much of the younger generation, working from the RV is an option.

“And that’s why you are seeing a lot of parks like ours that are adding Wi-Fi, streaming Wi-Fi and upgrading things so to the point where people can actually work from their RVs,” Vavak said.

Southern Idaho Tourism is seeing an increase in interest in public RV parks and campgrounds as well.

“Camping has been through the roof, pretty much since May,” said Southern Idaho Tourism Executive Director Melissa Barry. “People have been buying RVs and really going and traveling across country in their campers and just exploring these different places that are in their backyard. So campgrounds have been packed for a long time.”

Barry added that over the holiday weekend, campgrounds did well.

