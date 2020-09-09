Advertisement

Salute to Farmers: Buhl’s Agrarian Harvest small farm offers larger variety

“Just having everything safe for us as a producer and for our customers, that you can come out here and pick stuff right off the vine and eat it"
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - John Klimes grew up on a farm much bigger and more specialized, but now he co-owns a smaller, differentiated farm with his wife Becky, and wouldn’t go back.

“We have 17 acres of highly diversified produce, from basil tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans, just a real large variety of product,” Klimes said

The farm also has beef cattle, pigs, chickens and ducks.

Agrarian Harvest, located in Buhl, is all organic.

“Just having everything safe for us as a producer and for our customers, that you can come out here and pick stuff right off the vine and eat it," Klimes said. “It’s a safe situation.”

The farm sells most of its product through wholesale accounts, but does work with local farmers markets as well.

“It’s pretty highly intense from a labor standpoint, but we just work through it as we developed over the last few years and manage to get things grown and harvested and sent to our marketplaces,” Klimes said.

Being outside and knowing what needs to be done keeps the Klimes family going.

“It’s a full lifestyle — I mean, everything revolves right around the farm and everything we do,” Klimes said. “That goes for my wife and the kids. Our total lifestyle is just a little different being on the farm all the time.”

