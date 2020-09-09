Advertisement

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

By Ryan Dennis
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

There is a Freeze Warning in effect for the southern part of Blaine County, the northern and central parts of Cassia County, all of Lincoln County, and all of Minidoka County until 9am this morning, and there is a Frost Advisory in effect for all of Gooding County, all of Jerome County, and the northern part of Twin Falls County until 9am this morning. With temperatures expected to be near freezing this morning, that means that there are going to be widespread areas of frost around, which could damage and/or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation if the proper precautions are not taken. These near freezing temperatures could also damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any exposed pipes and/or sprinkler systems that you may have.

Now for more information about the Freeze Warning and the Frost Advisory, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

We are going to have beautiful weather today and tomorrow as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, just a light breeze, and mild temperatures as highs today are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s in most locations, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in most locations. For tonight and tomorrow night, we are going to have clear skies and chilly temperatures as lows tonight are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations, and lows tomorrow night are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley. There may also be some patchy areas of frost around late tonight/early tomorrow morning, so if you have any sensitive plants/crops/vegetation, make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect them.

We are then going to continue to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warm on these three days as highs on Friday and Saturday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

As we head into next Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions as a cold front begins to approach our area. Next Tuesday is then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as this cold front works its way through our area. It is also going to be warm again on Monday, but the temperatures are going to cool down some as we head into Tuesday as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. Not as cool. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. High: 70

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. Not as cool. Winds: NNE to SE 5-10 mph. High: 70

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear and chilly. Patchy areas of frost around after midnight. Winds: South 5-15 mph. Low: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear and chilly. Patchy areas of frost around after midnight. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 39

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Winds: SE to NNE 5-10 mph. High: 76

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Winds: South 5-10 mph. High: 75

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear and chilly. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear and chilly. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 42

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 82 Low: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 81 Low: 45

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 84 Low: 51

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 81 Low: 46

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 88 Low: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 83 Low: 48

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Warm. High: 88 Low: 54

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 82 Low: 48

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. High: 80

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Cooler. High: 75

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Online Morning Weather 9-9-2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Dennis
We are going to have beautiful weather today as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, just a light breeze, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s in most locations. Tonight is then going to be clear and chilly as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations. There may also be some patchy areas of frost around after midnight tonight, so if you have any sensitive plants/crops/vegetation, make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect them. Tomorrow is then going to be another really nice day as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in most locations.

Forecast

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill
Weather Forecast for September 8, 2020

Forecast

Tuesday evening's online weather update {9/8/2020}

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill

Weather

Online Morning Weather 9-8-2020

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:44 AM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
The wind today is not going to be nearly as strong as it was yesterday, but it is still going to be breezy out there for most of the day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be A LOT cooler today than it was yesterday as high temperatures are only going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations. We are also going to have sunny skies and dry conditions today in all locations. Tonight is then going to be clear and cold as lows are going to be in the low to mid 30s in most locations. There are also going to be widespread areas of frost around after midnight tonight, so if you have any sensitive plants/crops/vegetation, make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect them. Unprotected outdoor pipes and sprinkler systems may also be damaged by these cold temperatures, so make sure you wrap or drain them before you go to sleep tonight. Tomorrow is then going to be a really pleasant day as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, just a light breeze, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s in most locations.

Latest News

Forecast

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:27 PM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
Weather Forecast for September 7, 2020

Weather

Online Evening Weather 9-7-2020

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:26 PM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
It is going to continue to be VERY WINDY this evening and the beginning part of tonight as a cold front works its way through our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and gusts up to 60+ mph are possible at times. There are also going to be some scattered rain showers around this evening and tonight as this cold front works its way through our area. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. Tomorrow is then going to be a really cool day as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations.

Forecast

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:30 PM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
Weather Forecast for September 6, 2020

Weather

Online Evening Weather 9-6-2020

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:26 PM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
It is going to be VERY WINDY tomorrow afternoon and evening as a strong cold front passes through our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and gusts up to 60+ mph are possible at times. It is also going to be a bit cooler tomorrow than it was today as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies tomorrow with some isolated rain showers around during the afternoon and evening.

Forecast

Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:39 PM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
Evening Weather Forecast for September 5, 2020

Weather

Online Evening Weather 9-5-2020

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:39 PM MDT
|
By Ryan Dennis
It is going be hazy tonight and tomorrow as some smoke from wildfires currently burning in California and Oregon works its way into our area. Outside of this haze though, we are going to have clear skies tonight and sunny skies tomorrow as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations, and it is going to be hot tomorrow (although it is not going to be quite as hot as it was today) as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. A disturbance is also going to be passing by our area to the north tomorrow, and this disturbance is going to provide us with some breezy/windy conditions as sustained wind speeds tomorrow afternoon and evening are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and the strongest winds tomorrow afternoon and evening are going to be in the Mini-Cassia Region, the northern part of the Magic Valley, and the southern part of the Wood River Valley.