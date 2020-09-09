Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

There is a Freeze Warning in effect for the southern part of Blaine County, the northern and central parts of Cassia County, all of Lincoln County, and all of Minidoka County until 9am this morning, and there is a Frost Advisory in effect for all of Gooding County, all of Jerome County, and the northern part of Twin Falls County until 9am this morning. With temperatures expected to be near freezing this morning, that means that there are going to be widespread areas of frost around, which could damage and/or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation if the proper precautions are not taken. These near freezing temperatures could also damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any exposed pipes and/or sprinkler systems that you may have.

Now for more information about the Freeze Warning and the Frost Advisory, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

We are going to have beautiful weather today and tomorrow as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, just a light breeze, and mild temperatures as highs today are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s in most locations, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in most locations. For tonight and tomorrow night, we are going to have clear skies and chilly temperatures as lows tonight are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations, and lows tomorrow night are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley. There may also be some patchy areas of frost around late tonight/early tomorrow morning, so if you have any sensitive plants/crops/vegetation, make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect them.

We are then going to continue to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warm on these three days as highs on Friday and Saturday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

As we head into next Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions as a cold front begins to approach our area. Next Tuesday is then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as this cold front works its way through our area. It is also going to be warm again on Monday, but the temperatures are going to cool down some as we head into Tuesday as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. Not as cool. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. High: 70

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Widespread areas of frost around during the morning. Not as cool. Winds: NNE to SE 5-10 mph. High: 70

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear and chilly. Patchy areas of frost around after midnight. Winds: South 5-15 mph. Low: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear and chilly. Patchy areas of frost around after midnight. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 39

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Winds: SE to NNE 5-10 mph. High: 76

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Winds: South 5-10 mph. High: 75

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear and chilly. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear and chilly. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 42

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 82 Low: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 81 Low: 45

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 84 Low: 51

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 81 Low: 46

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 88 Low: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 83 Low: 48

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Warm. High: 88 Low: 54

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 82 Low: 48

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. High: 80

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Cooler. High: 75

