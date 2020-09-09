Transportation department estimated completion of major road projects in south central Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - It has been a busy year for road work as the Idaho Transportation Department took on about 20 projects in south central Idaho.

The projects have ranged from roadway reconstruction, bridge replacements and seal coats. A few of the transportation departments major activities are the U.S. Highway 93 project north of Twin Falls, which is expected to be completed later this fall, as well as the Salt Lake City interchange demolition, also expected to be completed by the end of the year.

A spokeswoman for the region says this has been a typical year from crews, and luckily the COVID-19 pandemic did not slow anything down. KMVT asked ITD how its distribute its resources and tackle so many projects.

“Here in the south central region, we have multiple design construct teams that work for us, and they basically address multiple projects that are going to be occurring in our program of the next seven years,” said Jessica Williams, with the Idaho Transportation Department. “So you don’t just see one projects happen every single construction season, you actually see multiple projects that start and each team is responsible for managing multiple projects.”

ITD wants to remind everyone to drive engaged and pay attention to signage while driving through work zones.

