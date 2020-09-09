Advertisement

Twin Falls sweeps Jerome on Senior Night

Bruins win in three sets
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:53 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls defeated Jerome 3-0 on Senior Night by the scores of 25-13, 25-17, 25-17. Brinley Iverson posted 11 kills, Brenley Hansen added 7 kills and Brinley Solosabal had 6 kills.

SYNOPSIS:

Scary moment happened in the first set as Brinley Iverson’s kill bounces off the block, hitting head official Laurie Howard in the face, she would walk off the court and be addressed by the medical personnel, but return to a sea of cheers.

Bruins up two in the first set, Kaitlin Evans, a senior this year, nearly gets the kill, nice dig by Tori Bryant, but her team can’t get it over.

Later in the set, Jerome ball, Zulem Augusto dumps it off, the freshman setter with a sneaky move.

Twin Falls with a decent lead, 22-13 in the first set, try to go right side, Jerome says no, then set up Evans again, who finds the line.

Twin Falls wins this one in straight sets.

Iverson led the hitting attack with 11 kills.

OTHER SCORE:

Burley 3, Mountain Home 0: (25-19, 25-13, 25-20) Lauren Cook had eight kills, Natalie Hepworth had seven kills, Alli Hege had 10 digs and Kelsie Pope had 30 assists.

Fischer’s 23 kills leads Filer past Buhl

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Filer improves to 9-1 on the season after the conference win over Buhl.

CSI prepares for first rodeo of the season

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:51 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
The team is gearing up for their first rodeo at Southern Utah University September 11 and 12.

Richfield can’t keep up with Watersprings

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:19 PM MDT
Watersprings Christian is now 1-1 on the season, while Richfield drops to 0-2.

Saturday sports roundup

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:46 AM MDT
Saturday's high school scores as reported by area coaches.

Twin Falls silenced after first quarter

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:08 AM MDT
Twin Falls got off to a quick 14-0 start after the first quarter, but never scored again in the 27-14 loss.

