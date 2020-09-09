Twin Falls sweeps Jerome on Senior Night

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls defeated Jerome 3-0 on Senior Night by the scores of 25-13, 25-17, 25-17. Brinley Iverson posted 11 kills, Brenley Hansen added 7 kills and Brinley Solosabal had 6 kills.

SYNOPSIS:

Scary moment happened in the first set as Brinley Iverson’s kill bounces off the block, hitting head official Laurie Howard in the face, she would walk off the court and be addressed by the medical personnel, but return to a sea of cheers.

Bruins up two in the first set, Kaitlin Evans, a senior this year, nearly gets the kill, nice dig by Tori Bryant, but her team can’t get it over.

Later in the set, Jerome ball, Zulem Augusto dumps it off, the freshman setter with a sneaky move.

Twin Falls with a decent lead, 22-13 in the first set, try to go right side, Jerome says no, then set up Evans again, who finds the line.

Twin Falls wins this one in straight sets.

Iverson led the hitting attack with 11 kills.

OTHER SCORE:

Burley 3, Mountain Home 0: (25-19, 25-13, 25-20) Lauren Cook had eight kills, Natalie Hepworth had seven kills, Alli Hege had 10 digs and Kelsie Pope had 30 assists.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.