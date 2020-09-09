Virus keeps Chinese couple from baby born to Idaho surrogate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Chinese couple has been prevented by coronavirus health restrictions from traveling to the U.S. to take custody of their newborn child, who remains with her surrogate mother in Idaho.

The Idaho Statesman reported Emily Chrislip gave birth to the girl at a Boise hospital May 18, but her biological parents remain in Beijing.

After a public health emergency was declared in the U.S. because of the coronavirus, travel restrictions to and from China took effect Feb. 2.

Chrislip says she does not know when the parents will be able to travel to the U.S.

