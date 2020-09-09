Washington state wildfire kills child, injures parents

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A 1-year-old boy has died after his family was apparently overrun by flames while trying to flee a giant wildfire burning in northeastern Washington state.

That’s according to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley on Wednesday.

The child’s injured parents were discovered Wednesday morning in the area of the Cold Springs Fire, which is burning in Okanogan and Douglas counties.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a missing family on Tuesday, and found the family’s wrecked and burned vehicle that day, but no sign of the three family members.

Searchers on Wednesday morning discovered the three family members along the banks of the Columbia River. Hawley says the boy was already dead.

