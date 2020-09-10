Advertisement

9th Annual Pooch Splash to take place at Dierkes Lake

“If they need extra care it helps us pay for that care"
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Once each year, dogs can be off leash and swim in the water at a Twin Falls area lake.

The annual Pooch Splash hosted by the Twin Falls Animal Shelter to raise money to cover the medical costs for animals in their care.

This year’s 9th annual event is slated to take place Saturday Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dierkes Lake.

The pooch splash is the only time dogs are allowed to be off leash down at Dierkes Lake.

At the event, they will have different vendors and micro-chipping will be available.

They will also have an agility course and the dogs can swim and enjoy the day at the lake and park.

This is the Twin Falls Animal Shelter’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

We are gearing up for Pooch Splash (Sept. 19th 2020) and are wondering how to draw more of a crowd. Time was a...

Posted by People For Pets - Twin Falls Animal Shelter on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

“It goes to our fur ball or fundraising fund, which goes to the medical needs of the over 4,500 animals in our care, if they need extra care it helps us pay for that care,” said Debbie Blackwood, the director of the Animal Shelter.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the animal shelter or at the event.

Don't miss sending summer off with SPLASH!! Our 9th annual Pooch Splash is September 19th from 11pm-3pm at Dierkes...

Posted by People For Pets - Twin Falls Animal Shelter on Monday, August 24, 2020

