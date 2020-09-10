9th Annual Pooch Splash to take place at Dierkes Lake
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Once each year, dogs can be off leash and swim in the water at a Twin Falls area lake.
The annual Pooch Splash hosted by the Twin Falls Animal Shelter to raise money to cover the medical costs for animals in their care.
This year’s 9th annual event is slated to take place Saturday Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dierkes Lake.
The pooch splash is the only time dogs are allowed to be off leash down at Dierkes Lake.
At the event, they will have different vendors and micro-chipping will be available.
They will also have an agility course and the dogs can swim and enjoy the day at the lake and park.
This is the Twin Falls Animal Shelter’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
“It goes to our fur ball or fundraising fund, which goes to the medical needs of the over 4,500 animals in our care, if they need extra care it helps us pay for that care,” said Debbie Blackwood, the director of the Animal Shelter.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the animal shelter or at the event.
