Changes to 2020 Service Bowl

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This year’s Service Bowl will be unlike any other in the history of the rivalry.

Canyon Ridge is slated to host Twin Falls High School Friday at 7p.m. in the annual football game that gives bragging rights to one of the city’s largest high schools.

The pre-game festivities are unfortunately canceled this year due to COVID-19, but the student councils might work with their respective cheer and dance teams for a special halftime ceremony. This, according to school district spokeswoman, Eva Craner.

The bowl game is a time to honor all service members, whether active duty or veterans who’ve given their time and sacrifice to the country.

As you can see, it’s larger than football.

Twin Falls coach Ben Kohring explained, “the other night we had a big wind storm, heard a lot of sirens out and a lot of individuals helping us in the community getting us back to where we need to be, helping with power, clearing debris.” “I think this game is about thanking those service members who make our community so great. It’s been a great rivalry, will continue to be a great rivalry and I think it’s a great avenue for us to give thanks and give back to our community.”

Tickets are limited right now and the schools are selling them on a priority basis.

On Friday, tickets will open to the public and that morning community members can contact either Canyon Ridge or Twin Falls to purchase them.

There won’t be any tickets sold at the gate. Masks are required for all spectators.

There’s also a designated section for veterans, even if they don’t purchase a ticket on Friday.

For coach Sean Impomeni, who’s also the athletic director at Canyon Ridge, he’s just trying to make the experience as normal as possible.

“We sat down Monday and broke down the facility to figure out how to maximize as many people as we can and we got about 1,400 with utilizing the home stands, the visitor stands, the space next to the stands, the burms, 50 seats on this side of the track, 50 seats on that side of the track. So we’re just trying to get as many people in there and keep it safe,” Canyon Ridge coach Sean Impomeni added.

