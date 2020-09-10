Advertisement

Changes to 2020 Service Bowl

Canyon Ridge plays host to rivalry game
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:41 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This year’s Service Bowl will be unlike any other in the history of the rivalry.

Canyon Ridge is slated to host Twin Falls High School Friday at 7p.m. in the annual football game that gives bragging rights to one of the city’s largest high schools.

The pre-game festivities are unfortunately canceled this year due to COVID-19, but the student councils might work with their respective cheer and dance teams for a special halftime ceremony. This, according to school district spokeswoman, Eva Craner.

The bowl game is a time to honor all service members, whether active duty or veterans who’ve given their time and sacrifice to the country.

As you can see, it’s larger than football.

Twin Falls coach Ben Kohring explained, “the other night we had a big wind storm, heard a lot of sirens out and a lot of individuals helping us in the community getting us back to where we need to be, helping with power, clearing debris.” “I think this game is about thanking those service members who make our community so great. It’s been a great rivalry, will continue to be a great rivalry and I think it’s a great avenue for us to give thanks and give back to our community.”

Tickets are limited right now and the schools are selling them on a priority basis.

On Friday, tickets will open to the public and that morning community members can contact either Canyon Ridge or Twin Falls to purchase them.

There won’t be any tickets sold at the gate. Masks are required for all spectators.

There’s also a designated section for veterans, even if they don’t purchase a ticket on Friday.

For coach Sean Impomeni, who’s also the athletic director at Canyon Ridge, he’s just trying to make the experience as normal as possible.

“We sat down Monday and broke down the facility to figure out how to maximize as many people as we can and we got about 1,400 with utilizing the home stands, the visitor stands, the space next to the stands, the burms, 50 seats on this side of the track, 50 seats on that side of the track. So we’re just trying to get as many people in there and keep it safe,” Canyon Ridge coach Sean Impomeni added.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

Canyon Ridge -Twin Falls gear up for 2020 Service Bowl

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The pre-game festivities are unfortunately canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Sports

Wednesday sports recap

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Here's a recap of high school varsity games from around the area.

Sports

Canyon Ridge Boys Soccer has high expectations

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
The talent that has kept the Canyon Ridge drive alive this year stems from deep varsity experience.

Sports

Jerome shuts out Twin Falls on the road

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Jerome shuts out Twin Falls on the road.

Latest News

Sports

Tigers trying to keep up with the Riverhawks

Updated: 20 hours ago
Twin Falls hosted Jerome Tuesday afternoon at Sunway Soccer Complex.

Sports

Riverhawks stay undefeated on the season

Updated: 21 hours ago
Canyon Ridge Riverhawks are 5-0 with the sights set on winning it all this season.

Sports

Twin Falls sweeps Jerome on Senior Night

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:53 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Twin Falls defeated Jerome 3-0 on Senior Night by the scores of 25-13, 25-17, 25-17.

Sports

Bruins get the sweep

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:42 AM MDT
Twin Falls defeated Jerome 3-0 on Senior Night by the scores of 25-13, 25-17, 25-17.

Sports

Fischer’s 23 kills leads Filer past Buhl

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:04 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Filer improves to 9-1 on the season after the conference win over Buhl.

Sports

Filer wins in four

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:54 AM MDT
Filer takes down Buhl in four, powered by the 23 kills of Ella Fischer.