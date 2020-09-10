Deadliest Days deaths in Idaho down from previous years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Fewer people died on Idaho roads during this year’s 100 deadliest days.

According to preliminary data from the Idaho Transportation Department, 78 people were killed in crashes on Idaho roads this summer – down from 92 fatalities last year and 101 in 2018.

The majority of the 78 people killed in crashes were in passenger vehicles.

54 Automobile

20 Motorcycle

3 Pedestrian

1 Pedacycle

The preliminary data also revealed:

88 percent of the people killed in crashes died on rural roads and 12% died on urban roads.

In the 54 passenger vehicle fatalities, 28 people were not wearing seat belts.

Failure to maintain a lane was a contributing factor in 25 fatalities.

Alcohol impairment was a contributing factor in 12 fatalities.

Speeding was a contributing factor in 12 fatalities.

7 fatalities involved inattentive driving.

This year’s numbers are a rough estimate, as they won’t be official until the beginning of October, but they are promising said Idaho State Police Lt. Robert Rausch.

“We see a lot more, it seems like a lot less impaired driving, although we know it’s still there,” Rausch said. “We’re seeing more seat belt compliance, although we know there’s still people who don’t wear them. You know, we’re seeing people who are maybe not as distracted.”

Rausch reminds drivers to pull over somewhere safe and get rest if they’re tired, watch for wildlife on the roads, make sure their car is roadworthy and again stressed the importance of the hands free driving law that went into effect July 1.

“We really hope that that does make a difference, where people maybe get into a better habit of saying, ‘No, I cant even have it in my hand, can’t look at it,’" he said. “You know, what I do is I silence my phone so I don’t even get the ding of a text message or something like that while I’m driving.”

