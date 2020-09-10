Eagle girl battling cancer receives more than 2,000 birthday cards
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE, Idaho (KBOI) - In Eagle, a girl who is battling cancer is finding joy in the piles of cards and good wishes that have been pouring in.
She has already undergone 1,000 days of chemotherapy.
A while back, Zoe’s mom asked for those cards to help her daughter get through yet another round of chemo.
So far Zoe has received over 2,000 cards from all 50 states and as far as France and its not too late for you to also send her a card.
ADDRESS:
Zoe Ray of Sunshine
1930 North Wind Cave Way
Eagle, Idaho 83616
