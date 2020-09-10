Advertisement

Eagle girl battling cancer receives more than 2,000 birthday cards

Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE, Idaho (KBOI) - In Eagle, a girl who is battling cancer is finding joy in the piles of cards and good wishes that have been pouring in.

She has already undergone 1,000 days of chemotherapy.

A while back, Zoe’s mom asked for those cards to help her daughter get through yet another round of chemo.

So far Zoe has received over 2,000 cards from all 50 states and as far as France and its not too late for you to also send her a card.

This is the face you make when you get the last state! She has received over 2000 cards from all 50 states and...

Posted by Zoe Ray of Sunshine on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

ADDRESS:

Zoe Ray of Sunshine

1930 North Wind Cave Way

Eagle, Idaho 83616

