Advertisement

Emery Clark, Dorothy Faye

September 5, 2020, age 95
Dorothy Faye Emery Clark, a 95-year-old resident of Albion, passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rupert.
Dorothy Faye Emery Clark, a 95-year-old resident of Albion, passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rupert.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBION—Dorothy Faye Emery Clark, a 95-year-old resident of Albion, passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rupert.

Dorothy was born Nov. 14, 1924, in Oakley, Idaho; she was the second of six children born to Eugene Emery Jr. and Guinavere Hunter Emery.  The family owned a ranch at Beaver Dam, south of Oakley, and a small farm on Marion Road in Oakley.  Dot, as she was affectionately called, grew up milking cows, herding sheep at Beaver Dam, and helping with the harvest.

She attended elementary school in Marion and her older grades in Oakley.  She worked at the Cassia County Courthouse in the treasurer’s office under Jeanette Chamberlain, whom she deeply respected.  She fostered many good friendships during those years.

Dot met Earnest Walter Clark through mutual friends; she and Earnie were married Sept. 7, 1947, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Marion.  Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Utah Temple.  They lived south of Albion where Earnie and his brother, Glen, farmed together.  Dot and Earnie were the parents of two children, Alan Gene and Janis.

Dorothy was employed as a teller at D.L. Evans Bank in Albion in the early 1960s.  She served as the manager of the bank for many years.  Dorothy enjoyed very much working with the people of Albion, Almo, Elba, Malta, and the surrounding areas.

Earnie and Dot were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully throughout their lives.  She especially enjoyed family history work.

Earnie died in 1978, leaving Dot alone for 42 years.  In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Hilton, Merle, Don, Verna, and Alan; and two infant great-grandsons.

She is survived by her children, Alan Gene (Janet) Clark of Albion, and Janis (Kent) Durfee of Almo.  Grandma Dot was loved by 11 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Albion Ward, 889 S. Main St., with Bishop Dave Nebeker officiating.  Burial will be in the Mormon Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral at the church.

Latest News

Obituaries

Winmill, Alice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Alice Winmill, 74, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

Obituaries

Cooper, Kevin Lynn

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Kevin Lynn Cooper was born February 25, 1965 to Earl Watts and Ann Elizabeth Peabody Cooper in Blackfoot Idaho. He went to be the Lords Landscaper September 5, 2020.

Obituaries

Drew, David Paul

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
David Paul Drew (Dave), our much-loved son, brother, and uncle, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center, at the age of 50.

Community

Eagle girl battling cancer receives more than 2,000 birthday cards

Updated: 9 hours ago
A girl who is battling cancer is finding joy in the piles of cards and good wishes that have been pouring in from around the world.

Latest News

Salute to Farmers

Salute to Farmers: Buhl’s Agrarian Harvest small farm offers larger variety

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:44 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Salute to Farmers: Buhl’s Agrarian Harvest small farm offers larger variety.

Obituaries

Anderson, James M.

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:32 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
James M. Anderson, 80, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at home.

Obituaries

Brown, Barry Roger

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:25 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Barry Roger Brown, 79, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Obituaries

McDougal, Deporter

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:19 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Deporter McDougal, 46, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Obituaries

Brumley, Susan

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:10 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Susan Brumley, 68, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Syringa Place, Twin Falls.

Obituaries

Gibson, David Michael

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:54 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
David Michael Gibson, a 73-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at his home.