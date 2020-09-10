Idaho officials seize 34 venomous snakes from Boise home

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials say they have seized 34 venomous snakes from the home of a 25-year-old man in Boise.

Officers with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game as well as Boise Police Department officers served a search warrant on Sept. 5 and charges are currently pending against the man.

A city code in Boise bans ownership of nearly all venomous snakes except those native to North America.

Numerous venomous snakes were recently seized from a Boise residence. Read more about it here... Posted by Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Region on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

While some of the snakes are native to Idaho, many are from Southeast Asia, Africa and Central and South America.

Many prospective owners are required to have an import permit and a veterinary certificate of health to own exotic reptiles and amphibians.

Authorities say the suspect did not have any relevant documentation.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.