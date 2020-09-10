Advertisement

Idaho officials seize 34 venomous snakes from Boise home

Authorities say the suspect did not have any relevant documentation
A Vogel's pit viper found in a Boise home. Idaho officials say they have seized 34 venomous snakes from the home of a 25-year-old man in Boise.
A Vogel's pit viper found in a Boise home. Idaho officials say they have seized 34 venomous snakes from the home of a 25-year-old man in Boise.(Evin Oneale, IDFG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials say they have seized 34 venomous snakes from the home of a 25-year-old man in Boise.

Officers with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game as well as Boise Police Department officers served a search warrant on Sept. 5 and charges are currently pending against the man.

A city code in Boise bans ownership of nearly all venomous snakes except those native to North America.

Numerous venomous snakes were recently seized from a Boise residence. Read more about it here...

Posted by Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Region on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

While some of the snakes are native to Idaho, many are from Southeast Asia, Africa and Central and South America.

Many prospective owners are required to have an import permit and a veterinary certificate of health to own exotic reptiles and amphibians.

Authorities say the suspect did not have any relevant documentation.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Person dies in head-on collision on US-93 near Rogerson

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A person has yet to be identified after hitting a semi-truck head-on Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 93 near Rogerson.

Back To School

Twin Falls schools see decrease in enrollment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
Twin Falls School District left about twelve teacher positions open predicting student enrollment would be down

Crime

Woman faces attempted murder charge in Elko County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A woman faces an attempted murder charge after police say she attempted to shoot her ex-boyfriend in Wells, Nevada.

News

Paul woman dies in crash, 4 minors injured

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A Paul woman died of her injuries and four minors were injured in a two-car crash Wednesday night in Minidoka County.

Latest News

News

Twin Falls therapeutic riding center to host virtual auction and live feed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
The Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center will have its annual fundraiser this year, but due to COVID-19 precautions, it will be held virtually on Saturday.

Investigation

Lori Vallow pleads not guilty to charges in district court

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Lori Vallow Daybell’s arraignment before Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. in Fremont County District Court has been set for Thursday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

News

Transportation department estimated completion of major road projects in south central Idaho

Updated: 6 hours ago
It has been a busy year for road work as the Idaho Transportation Department took on about 20 projects in south central Idaho.

News

Fiber optic installation causes Lane closures in Twin Falls

Updated: 6 hours ago
Divers in the Twin Falls area will be experiencing some lane closures over the next few days.

News

Prescribed fire underway in Raft River Valley

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Bureau of Land Management is now conducting a point prescribed fire in the Raft River Valley.

Community

Eagle girl battling cancer receives more than 2,000 birthday cards

Updated: 7 hours ago
A girl who is battling cancer is finding joy in the piles of cards and good wishes that have been pouring in from around the world.