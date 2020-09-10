Advertisement

Lori Vallow pleads not guilty to charges in district court

Vallow faces two felony counts of conspiracy to alter or destroy evidence in connection with the deaths of her two children
Lori Vallow Daybell’s arraignment before Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. in Fremont County District Court has been set for Thursday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. IMAGE CREDIT: East Idaho News via YouTUbe
Lori Vallow Daybell's arraignment before Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. in Fremont County District Court has been set for Thursday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:32 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Lori Vallow Daybell’s pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to two felony counts of conspiracy to alter or destroy evidence in connection with the deaths of her two children.

Vallow Daybell met before Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. in Fremont County District Court, county prosecutor Rob Wood and her attorney via remote video hearing.

She is currently being held on $1 million bond on the two charges. The court also set dates for her pre-trial conference and jury trial.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

