Lori Vallow pleads not guilty to charges in district court

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Lori Vallow Daybell’s pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to two felony counts of conspiracy to alter or destroy evidence in connection with the deaths of her two children.

Vallow Daybell met before Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. in Fremont County District Court, county prosecutor Rob Wood and her attorney via remote video hearing.

She is currently being held on $1 million bond on the two charges. The court also set dates for her pre-trial conference and jury trial.

