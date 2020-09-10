Paul woman dies in crash, 4 minors injured

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Paul woman died of her injuries and four minors were injured in a two-car crash Wednesday night in Minidoka County.

Idaho State Police said at about 8 p.m., an adolescent driver was headed westbound on 300 S north of Heyburn in a Ford pickup truck. Sonia Vega, 39, of Paul, was driving southbound on 500 W. in a Dodge pickup truck.

ISP said in a news release, the minor driver ran a stop sign and collided with Vega’s truck. The Ford continued an struck a tree.

Idaho State Police is on scene of a crash in Minidoka County, north of Heyburn. 300 South is blocked west of the intersection at 500 West. @ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/DBhMzWVikY — Idaho State Police (@ISPSouthIdaho) September 10, 2020

The minor driver and two minor passengers were taken by ground ambulance to Cassia Regional Medical Center. Vegan also taken to Cassia Regional Medical Center where she was declared dead. The minor passenger in Vega’s truck was taken by ground ambulance to Minidoka Memorial Hospital.

ISP said the minors in the one car all wore seat belts. Vega did not. The condition of the minors was not listed.

Minidoka Sheriff’s Department, Heyburn Police Department, West End Fire Department, Emergency Response Ambulance and Burley Life Run Ambulance assisted ISP.

