Person dies in head-on collision on US-93 near Rogerson

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A person has yet to be identified after hitting a semi-truck head-on Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 93 near Rogerson.

Idaho State Police said a person in a passenger car was driving southbound on U.S. 93 and passed a southbound semi-truck at about 8:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The passenger car struck the front of a northbound semi-truck. The collision caused a fire which fully engulfed both vehicles and sparked a wildfire, which burned between 80 and 100 acres.

Lanes were blocked for five hours as emergency crews cleared the roads and extinguished the fire.

ISP is investigating the crash and is still working to determine the identify the driver of the passenger vehicle.

The semi-truck driver Salvador Ramirez-Ruiz, age 53, of Jerome, was uninjured, but his truck is a total loss. The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an investigation into the identify of the other driver.

Bureau of Land Management, Salmon Tract Fire, Jackpot Fire and the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office assisted ISP.

