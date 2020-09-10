Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, September 10, 2020

We are going to have beautiful weather today as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, just a light breeze, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in most locations. Tonight is then going to be clear and chilly as lows are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to be warmer than today is going to be as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have sunny skies and dry conditions tomorrow in all locations.

For this weekend, we are going to continue to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warm this weekend as highs on Saturday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley.

Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected on Monday as a disturbance passes by our area. It is also going to be warm again on Monday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be a little breezy on Monday as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Next Tuesday and Wednesday are then going to have mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday are also going to be a little bit cooler than they are going to be on Sunday and Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 80s in the Magic Valley.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Winds: SE to North 5-15 mph. High: 76

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. Winds: SSE to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 75

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear and chilly. Winds: South 5-15 mph. Low: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear and chilly. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 43

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph during the morning, then WNW 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 83

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: North 5-10 mph during the morning, then SSW 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 81

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear and chilly. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 46

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 84 Low: 51

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 81 Low: 46

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 89 Low: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 83 Low: 48

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm and a little breezy. High: 88 Low: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 82 Low: 48

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 85 Low: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 78 Low: 47

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 83

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 78

