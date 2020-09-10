Advertisement

Twin Falls therapeutic riding center to host virtual auction and live feed

The Rising Stars auction will be virtual this year
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center will be hosting its annual live fundraising event in September, but like most things, it’s going to be a little different — it will be a virtual auction.

Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center helps people with special needs. The nonprofit works with the people by doing exercises with them and working with therapists while on the horses.

A live feed highlighting the participants and the program will be on Sept. 12 starting a 7 p.m., and the online auction is currently going on and will end on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Rising Starts has had a great summer despite COVID-19. With precautions in place, the organization was able to move forward with serving 85 participants weekly this summer. Rising Stars primarily is run by grants and donations so they encourage anyone who can participate to join in.

“I might mention that this program, it operates with a huge amount of volunteer assistance,” said Marni Porath, the director of the Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center. “We wouldn’t be able to come close to serving the number of people we serve without the volunteers that we use.”

She said the group also recently completed its indoor arena and are almost done with the attached office and viewing building. This will allow the organization to operate year-round with the arena. To get more information about Rising Stars and to join in the auction you can visit their website.

