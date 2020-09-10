Woman faces attempted murder charge in Elko County

ELKO, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) - A woman faces an attempted murder charge after police say she attempted to shoot her ex-boyfriend in Wells, Nevada.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office said on Sept. 3, Sabrina Yeager allegedly fired a 9 mm handgun at a vehicle occupied by her ex-boyfriend in Wells. The man sustained no injuries during the shooting. Yeager fled the scene.

Law enforcement located and arrested Yeager two days later.

Yeager has been charged with domestic battery, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon. Her bail is set at $143,140.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.