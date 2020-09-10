Woman wants terminally ill friend to receive more than 2,000 birthday cards

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -According to Susan G. Komen, in 2020 more than 270,000 cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in the United States, and it is also the leading cause of death for women around the world.

Burley resident Donna Egbert was diagnosed with breast cancer eight years ago and after seven years of remission it has returned, and one of her childhood friends wants her to know how much she has meant to people.

Sixty-three-year-old Donna Egbert has lived a full life. She three grown children in their thirties, grandchildren, and she was even a mechanic in the Air Force. She said as a kid she had a fascination with trying to fix things.

“We lived on a farm out North of Rupert. I use to stay outside and take the tractor apart just to see if I could take it apart and make it run again because if I went in the house I had to do the choirs,” Egbert said.

However, she wishes she could work that same magic on herself. A little more than a year ago she was notified by her doctor that her cancer returned, Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, and it moved from her breast to her brain and spinal cord.

“I guess somewhere down deep I knew that I wouldn’t beat this one. I was hoping,” Egbert said.

She said before her doctor diagnosed her for a second time she had a constant headache, and she couldn’t get rid of it, but now she feels herself getting weaker every day. Her doctors gave her about six to eight weeks, so her daughter Sarah moved in to take care of her.

“I looked at my boyfriend, and I was like I have to go back home. There is no choice,” said Sarah Headley, who is Donna’s daughter.

With time getting short and Donna’s birthday scheduled for September 30th, one of her closest childhood friends wants to give her a birthday surprise. She wants family, friends, and whoever, to send her 2,020 birthday cards.

“Just let people know that we are thinking of her, and she has touched a lot of lives through her positivity,” said Crystal Luke, Egbert’s childhood friend of nearly 50 years.

Luke said she and Egbert have stayed in touch over the years through Facebook and text messaging each other, and she was devastated to learn her friend had cancer for a second time and this time it was terminal. She said she initially wanted to throw her a big birthday party, but with COVID-19 there was just no way to get everybody together, so she thought everyone could send her a birthday card.

Luke said she has posted information on Facebook to let people know where they can send the birthday cards to, and Egbert is toughed by her friend’s effort and kindness,

“Yeah that makes me feel special,” Egbert said.

Donna’s daughter agrees that her mother is a special person, and she put together a GoFundMe page for her to help cover medical and funeral expenses, for the woman who is her hero.

“I have gotten so much from her, I wouldn’t be the person I was if it wasn’t for her,” said Headley.

Egbert said before it’s her time she would love to travel to Boise to have a family reunion, but she is prepared for whatever happens, and she said her fondest memory is working as a 9-1-1 dispatcher in Cassia County. She said it was a job in which she was able to help a lot of people, and she is proud of the work she did, and the people she helped.

If you would like to send a birthday card to Donna Egbert her address is 163 S 700 W, Burley, Idaho. 83318

