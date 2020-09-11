Advertisement

Beirut fire brought under control after terrifying nation

Firefighters extinguish a fire in warehouses at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 10. 2020. A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents traumatized by last month's massive explosion that killed and injured thousands of people.
Firefighters extinguish a fire in warehouses at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 10. 2020. A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents traumatized by last month's massive explosion that killed and injured thousands of people.(Hussein Malla | AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:47 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEIRUT (AP) — White smoke is still rising from the smoldering wreckage of Beirut’s port hours after firefighters said they were able to bring a huge fire under control.

The blaze terrified the city’s residents five weeks after a massive blast killed nearly 200 people. It led authorities Friday to order the removal of all dangerous materials from Lebanon’s ports and airport to avoid such incidents, which have traumatized the nation of 5 million.

It wasn’t clear what caused the fire that broke out Thursday afternoon and covered the city with dark smoke and toxic fumes.

No one was hurt by the fire.

