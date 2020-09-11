Advertisement

Canyon Ridge shuts out Sugar-Salem

Riverhawks improve to 6-0
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - No score in the first half, Sugar-Salem attempted the shot, but it goes wide and Devin Patterson can’t get a good look at it, Simon Alexander clears it out.

Another threat, on the corner kick, Kyle Brunson looking at the middle, but too many Riverhawks in the area.

Here’s legitimate try for Canyon Ridge, Nischar Magar with the boot, Porter Hibbert clears it, Canyon Ridge going for the headers, but Conner Kennedy with the defensive play to clear it out again.

Now, Michael de la Torre in the corner, connects with a target, Alimasi Jamari, whose header is good right before halftime.

Canyon Ridge ends up shutting out Sugar-Salem 5-0. Alimasi Jamari (2 goals), Michael DeLaTorre, Denis Malanda and Simon Alexander all scored.

OTHER SCORES:

Minico 3, Twin Falls 0

GIRLS SOCCER:

Canyon Ridge 4, Sugar-Salem 2: The Riverhawks won behind two goals from Kimberly Castillo Zamora, Thalia Rodriguez and Aspen Harmer also scored as well.

Twin Falls 16, Minico 0: Chowder Bailey, Jaycee Bell (2), Elisabeth Plouy (3), Madelyn McQueen (2), Claire Murphy, Ava Schroeder (3), Tiffany Humphreys (2) and Miranda Wilson. Multiple assists by Zoey Thompson and the shut out by Sydney Jund.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Riverhawks stay undefeated on the season

Updated: 2 hours ago
Canyon Ridge lost Wood River as an opponent on Thursday, but ended up hosting Sugar-Salem.

Sports

Wood River expected to play at Burley on Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Wood River High School is still slated to play in Burley on Friday night.

Sports

Changes to 2020 Service Bowl

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
The pre-game festivities are canceled this year due to COVID-19.

High School

Canyon Ridge -Twin Falls gear up for 2020 Service Bowl

Updated: 18 hours ago
The pre-game festivities are unfortunately canceled this year due to COVID-19.

Latest News

Sports

Wednesday sports recap

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:07 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Here's a recap of high school varsity games from around the area.

Sports

Canyon Ridge Boys Soccer has high expectations

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:33 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
The talent that has kept the Canyon Ridge drive alive this year stems from deep varsity experience.

Sports

Jerome shuts out Twin Falls on the road

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:23 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Jerome shuts out Twin Falls on the road.

Sports

Tigers trying to keep up with the Riverhawks

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:13 PM MDT
Twin Falls hosted Jerome Tuesday afternoon at Sunway Soccer Complex.

Sports

Riverhawks stay undefeated on the season

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:55 AM MDT
Canyon Ridge Riverhawks are 5-0 with the sights set on winning it all this season.

Sports

Twin Falls sweeps Jerome on Senior Night

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:53 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Twin Falls defeated Jerome 3-0 on Senior Night by the scores of 25-13, 25-17, 25-17.