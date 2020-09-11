Canyon Ridge shuts out Sugar-Salem

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - No score in the first half, Sugar-Salem attempted the shot, but it goes wide and Devin Patterson can’t get a good look at it, Simon Alexander clears it out.

Another threat, on the corner kick, Kyle Brunson looking at the middle, but too many Riverhawks in the area.

Here’s legitimate try for Canyon Ridge, Nischar Magar with the boot, Porter Hibbert clears it, Canyon Ridge going for the headers, but Conner Kennedy with the defensive play to clear it out again.

Now, Michael de la Torre in the corner, connects with a target, Alimasi Jamari, whose header is good right before halftime.

Canyon Ridge ends up shutting out Sugar-Salem 5-0. Alimasi Jamari (2 goals), Michael DeLaTorre, Denis Malanda and Simon Alexander all scored.

OTHER SCORES:

Minico 3, Twin Falls 0

GIRLS SOCCER:

Canyon Ridge 4, Sugar-Salem 2: The Riverhawks won behind two goals from Kimberly Castillo Zamora, Thalia Rodriguez and Aspen Harmer also scored as well.

Twin Falls 16, Minico 0: Chowder Bailey, Jaycee Bell (2), Elisabeth Plouy (3), Madelyn McQueen (2), Claire Murphy, Ava Schroeder (3), Tiffany Humphreys (2) and Miranda Wilson. Multiple assists by Zoey Thompson and the shut out by Sydney Jund.

