Fire in Yellowstone National Park reaches 5 square miles

Emigrant Peak is seen rising above the Paradise Valley and the Yellowstone River near Emigrant, Mont., (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:00 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(AP) -Park officials say a fire in Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park has reached up to 5 square miles. The fire has continued to burn despite recent colder, wetter weather in Yellowstone. Hard frosts at night have killed grasses and other plants. Officials say that as the dead vegetation dries, the fire is expected to grow.  The Lone Star Fire started on Aug. 22. Officials say it is projected to be contained by Oct. 30. Firefighters are cutting down trees and heavy vegetation in the area to protect power lines, historic buildings and communication equipment.

