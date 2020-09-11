Advertisement

Martin, Frances Eloise

September 10, 2020, age 80
Frances Eloise Martin, an 80-year-old Burley resident, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.
Frances Eloise Martin, an 80-year-old Burley resident, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY—Frances Eloise Martin, an 80-year-old Burley resident, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.

Eloise was born June 15, 1940, in Rupert, Idaho, the daughter of Aubert and Mabel Eloise Morgan Craven.  She attended school in Rupert and graduated from Minico High School.  She married Gary Dean Osterhout on September 11, 1959, in Rupert.  They had four children, Jody, Earl, Debby and Jamie and raised them in Declo.  Gary passed away on July 7, 1991.  Eloise then married Robert Lee Martin on February 15, 1992, and they have resided in Burley.

She worked as the office manager and was the familiar voice of the community events at KBAR radio for 20 years.  She was a member of Rupert First Christian Church, a member of the Albion Ruth Rebecca Lodge, and served as a 4H leader.

The hobbies she enjoyed throughout her life was oil and water color painting and all kinds of hand work.  She was a wonderful cook, decorated wedding cakes for many years, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.  Additionally, she and Bob were able to travel and visit many areas with their camp trailer.  Most importantly, Eloise loved her family!

Eloise is survived by her husband, Robert Martin of Burley; her children, Jody (Julie) Osterhout of Rupert, Earl (Liz) Osterhout of Caldwell, Debby (Jim) Judd of Burley, and Jamie (Arca) Osterhout of Jackson; 27 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and her stepchildren, Cindy Martin of Idaho Falls, Linda Martin of Sandy, Utah, Julie Martin of Rigby, Alex Martin of Rexburg, and Jennifer Martin of Idaho Falls.

In addition to her husband, Gary, she was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.  Friends and family may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday.  Burial will be in Declo Cemetery.

For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Latest News

Obituaries

Hancock, Roy Orvill

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Roy Orvill Hancock passed away Sept 7, 2020, at home with his loving family at his side after a long battle with kidney failure.

Obituaries

Younkin, Carl W.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Carl W. Younkin, 77, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at home.

Obituaries

Winmill, Alice

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:55 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Alice Winmill, 74, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

Obituaries

Cooper, Kevin Lynn

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:52 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Kevin Lynn Cooper was born February 25, 1965 to Earl Watts and Ann Elizabeth Peabody Cooper in Blackfoot Idaho. He went to be the Lords Landscaper September 5, 2020.

Latest News

Obituaries

Emery Clark, Dorothy Faye

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:43 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Dorothy Faye Emery Clark, a 95-year-old resident of Albion, passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rupert.

Obituaries

Drew, David Paul

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:38 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
David Paul Drew (Dave), our much-loved son, brother, and uncle, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center, at the age of 50.

Community

Eagle girl battling cancer receives more than 2,000 birthday cards

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:21 AM MDT
A girl who is battling cancer is finding joy in the piles of cards and good wishes that have been pouring in from around the world.

Salute to Farmers

Salute to Farmers: Buhl’s Agrarian Harvest small farm offers larger variety

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:44 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Salute to Farmers: Buhl’s Agrarian Harvest small farm offers larger variety.

Obituaries

Anderson, James M.

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:32 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
James M. Anderson, 80, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at home.

Obituaries

Brown, Barry Roger

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:25 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Barry Roger Brown, 79, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls.