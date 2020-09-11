Advertisement

Minidoka County 5th graders learn about the American Flag

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:21 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - All of the 5th graders in Minidoka County spent the day learning the history of the American Flag.

Volunteers from around Minidoka County came together to put the event on.

George Maas, who is a navy veteran himself wanted to continue teaching patriotism and respect for this country.

He worked with the school district to put the event on.

Now in it’s second year and part of the 5th graders school curriculum.

“We did the POW table ceremony and then we have 7 stations, that the group of kids goes around to each station, to teach flag history, combat veterans have question and answer, Wilson Theater is showing a video, we get to write letters to first responders, flag folding etiquette, and end the day with a proper burning of a flag,” said George Maas.

George is amazed at how respectful and interested the children are to learn about the United States.

