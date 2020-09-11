New residential homes in development in downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Downtown Twin Falls will soon look a bit different, as White Mortuary is currently being demolished, and room is being made for new development.

The property, 4th Avenue, consists of 11 lots and has been acquired by Park Place Homes L.L.C, and it will be developed into individual two story row houses. All homes will overlook the city park and be walking distance from the Twin Falls Public Library.

“This location is unique because we do not have a lengthy or difficult entitlement process", said Fran Florence with Westerra Real Estate. "There is 11 underlying lots in this property, so we are building 11 homes on 11 lots, so we don’t go through any process of getting special permission or zoning changes to build this.”

Summit construction has been selected to build out the project and Westerra Real Estate group will be marketing the homes.

The project is in the final stages of design and plans will soon be submitted to the city of Twin Falls building department.

“We wouldn’t be doing this without the vibrancy that is happening downtown, and we are confident that there is going to be some of the market that is going to look at this as really an opportunity to embrace that downtown energy,” Florence said.

The developer is planning a ground-breaking ceremony, later this month to mark the start of vertical construction. KMVT also spoke with longtime Magic Valley resident Blake Gardener who acknowledged the explosive growth and vibrancy of Twin Falls.

“For the most part, I think that is good,” said Gardner. “Growth always causes challenges, but growth is healthy.”

The game plan is for this development to be done in two phases, phase one should be ready for occupancy in the spring of next year. The developer also tells us more information about this project will be released at the ground breaking ceremony later this month. In the meantime all questions and comments and go to Westerra Real Estate

