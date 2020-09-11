Parents should be involved with their children’s video gaming

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This year has changed almost every aspect of our lives with social distancing and many working online and children remote learning.

With children online more now than ever it is important for parents to ensure they are safe and have a positive experience for both remote learning as well as when they are playing online video games. The President of The Entertainment Software Rating Board, Pat Vance tells KMVT that many games will allow children to record others when playing online or block them if they ever feel uncomfortable. She also has tips when your kids get new games or consoles.

“Make sure your kids aren’t lying about their birth date or their age when they’re registering for a game or a new console when you bring that home set those consoles together and make sure that the accurate birth date is entered because when you’re under thirteen there’s a lot of protections these games and consoles have,” said Vance

She also said even if you don’t feel comfortable actually playing games with your kids, to ask them what they are playing, and why they like them, to stay involved.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.