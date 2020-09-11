Advertisement

Parents should be involved with their children’s video gaming

“There’s a lot of protections these games and consoles have.”
Even if parents don't play video games with their kids they should ask about the games and make sure to set up parental controls
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This year has changed almost every aspect of our lives with social distancing and many working online and children remote learning.

With children online more now than ever it is important for parents to ensure they are safe and have a positive experience for both remote learning as well as when they are playing online video games. The President of The Entertainment Software Rating Board, Pat Vance tells KMVT that many games will allow children to record others when playing online or block them if they ever feel uncomfortable. She also has tips when your kids get new games or consoles.

“Make sure your kids aren’t lying about their birth date or their age when they’re registering for a game or a new console when you bring that home set those consoles together and make sure that the accurate birth date is entered because when you’re under thirteen there’s a lot of protections these games and consoles have,” said Vance

She also said even if you don’t feel comfortable actually playing games with your kids, to ask them what they are playing, and why they like them, to stay involved.

