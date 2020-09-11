Paulette Jordan supporters want voters to give the candidate a look

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Democrat Paulette Jordan is running against Republican incumbent Jim Risch for Idaho’s U.S. Senate seat. Idaho hasn’t had a Democratic senator in about 40 years. The last was Frank F. Church who served the Gem State in Washington D.C. from 1957 to 1981. However, some of her supporters want voters to give her a look before casting their ballots.

Twin Falls resident Jed Summers has a “Paulette for U.S. Senate” sign in his front yard, because the status quo isn’t working for him, and he wants to see some real change.

“We have to start somewhere. She’s a great candidate, and I think everyone should give her a look,” Summers said.

He said he is impressed with her calmness, respect for her elders, respect for the environment, and for those that have less than others.

“She doesn’t think corporations are people,” Summers said.

During a Zoom interview with KMVT Jordan said she wants to make sure money is going back to working families and small businesses, and people who are working paycheck to paycheck are just one crisis away from being homeless.

She said the $3 trillion Heroes Act Bill backed by House Democrats in May would have gone to the American public, working families. It would have gone to the people in Idaho that need it the most.

“Yet it is being stalled under Senator [Mitch] McConnell’s desk. They want to make sure the money goes toward the government contractors, their friends, and corporation friends, and that is really not going to serve us well,” Jordan said.

CBS News recently reported:

"The U.S. Senate Thursday (09/10) blocked the Republican coronavirus relief bill on a procedural vote. A 60 vote majority was needed to advance the bill. The vote was nearly along party lines, with only one Republican senator voting against it; Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell put up the $500 billion “targeted” coronavirus relief bill, which included aid for schools, additional money for vaccines, testing, and a second round of the paycheck protection program for small businesses. Democrats were against the bill, demanding a far more expansive bill with more money for states and local governments, more jobless benefits and aid for renters and homeowners".

Summers said is he also supporting Jordan because she cares about the environment. Something he is very concerned about, due to what is seeing in the country as a truck driver. He travels from Idaho to Indiana every two weeks.

“This week it snowed in Eastern Wyoming. They got about two feet of snow. The temperatures were down in the teens at night,” Summers said. “I have never seen it that early. I have been driving a truck for 30 years. I have never seen it this crazy this early. Meanwhile, the whole state of California is on fire. That is God telling us we got to do something, and we have to do something fast”.

When it comes to COVID-19 Jordan has not taken a stance on whether or not she would support a national face mask mandate, but she has said politicians should not be making political decisions, siding with one side or the other, because they are feeling the pressure. She believes citizens should be listening to scientists and doctors and not politicians.

“Meeting with local scientist and research analyst saying to me masks are what works best...that is what we should all adhere to, and it really is a personal choice, but personal choice means being respectful,” Jordan said.

Summers said he is also concerned about the rising case count in the state, and the fact that some people still believe COVID-19 isn’t real. It’s a conspiracy.

“We haven’t flattened the curve yet. We have to do something about that, and I don’t think our current administration is handling that too well,” Summers said.

Robyn Henslin, who is also a Jordan supporter, said she doesn’t think a face mask is a right or left issue.

“I think it is a person caring about a person issue, and I think Paulette is a caring person,” Henslin said.

She also said she really likes Jordan because she is definitely a proponent of education and the environment, and those are two very important issues to her.

Sen. Risch won the Twin Falls area with about 70 percent of the vote over his Democratic challenger Nels Mitchell in 2014. He beat him overall across the state with 64 percent of the vote. However, Henslin thinks things might be different this time around.

“I think there are more people that disagree about what is happening in the world in this country, and I think we are going to see that a little bit more,” Henslin said.

She also said she would like to see Jordan visit the Twin Falls area more before election time, so voters are more aware of who she is and what she stands for. Henslin said she was unable to attend the Paulette Jordan Town Hall meeting in Twin Falls this week at City Park because she was unaware it was even happening. Henslin felt it wasn’t marketed very well by the Democrats in Twin Falls.

“Because it wasn’t widely advertised, even within the Democratic parties … I think it is a matter of getting on TV, getting people to talk about her and to have a presence here,” Henslin said.

However, Jordan said her campaign is using social media to get to her message out there to voters and make herself accessible.

“We have all our events live on Facebook. We have all our events live on social media,” Jordan said.

Summers said he is doing his part to promote Jordan to Twin Falls with a sign in his yard, and even by talking about her to his friends.

“Most of the people I speak to face to face are pretty respectful. I will give them credit for that, but then they want to argue with me,” Summers said with a chuckle.

At the end of the day, come November, Jordan thinks Idaho might be seeing in a different shade of blue, based on what she is hearing and seeing from men and women voters young, old, white, black, and Latino.

“These folks want and demand action, and they are demanding change,” Jordan said.

