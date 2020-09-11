Advertisement

School districts offer free meals to students

Even students remote learning can get these free meals
The Twin Falls, Kimberly and Blaine County school districts will offer free meals to students for the foreseeable future
The Twin Falls, Kimberly and Blaine County school districts will offer free meals to students for the foreseeable future
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - All students in the Twin Falls School District will get to eat free at school for the foreseeable future.

A federally funded program went into effect Wednesday allowing all Twin Falls School District students to eat for free. The program has no official end date and will simply be in effect until the funding runs out. District officials hope that funding will last at least until the end of the semester.

For those parents who have money in their students' meal accounts, this money will carry forward until this program ends and students must once again pay for meals

And even remote learning can get these free meals.

“It does take a little planning to make sure that our schools can provide those meals," said Eva Craner, public information officer for the Twin Falls School District. "So, we ask that if want to participate and they want to pick up one of these meals, a breakfast or a lunch, that they contact the school in advance, first so that our food service department can make sure that they have those meals on hand. And then also to make sure that come at an appropriate time.”

Even though meals are currently free for all students, TFSD asks that parents continue to fill out the free and reduced lunch application as these statistics are tied to other federal funding streams.

The Kimberly and Blaine county school districts also have posted that they will offer free meals.

