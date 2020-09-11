Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, September 11, 2020

We are going to have nice weather again today as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy this afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Tonight is then going to be clear and cool as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations.

Now as we head into this weekend, the upper level ridge that has been located over the Pacific Ocean is going to work its way across our area, and this is going to cause our flow aloft to switch from northwesterly to southwesterly/westerly. With us having northwesterly flow aloft during this past week, that has kept most of the smoke from the fires burning in California and Oregon to our west. This switch to southwesterly/westerly flow aloft though is going to allow a lot of this smoke to work its way into our area, which means that we are going to have smoky/hazy conditions for at least this weekend, and potentially even next week. This smoke is also going to cause our air quality to become unhealthy as we go through this weekend, so try and limit your time outdoors if possible, especially on Sunday. Outside of this smoke/haze though, you can expect sunny skies this weekend in all locations.

The smoke that we are going to have around this weekend is also going to allow our temperatures to be a little bit cooler than they would have been if the smoke was not in the sky. Now since it is hard to determine exactly how much smoke versus sunshine we are going to see on a given day, that means it is also hard to determine just how warm it is going to be on a given day as well. Because of that, the temperatures this weekend may easily end up being warmer or cooler than what is forecasted. In general though, you can expect high temperatures tomorrow and Sunday to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley.

Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected on Monday as a disturbance passes by our area. It is also going to be warm again on Monday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be a little breezy on Monday as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are then going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to continue to remain warm on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 80s in the Magic Valley. Also, as a reminder, the smoke that is going to be around this weekend may also be around next week, so that may limit the amount of sunshine we see and it may limit how warm the temperatures get as well.

TODAY (FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 83

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: SSW 5-20 mph. High: 81

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear and chilly. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 46

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. High: 85

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. Winds: NNE to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 82

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Winds: South 5-15 mph. Low: 52

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Chilly. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 46

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. High: 89 Low: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. High: 83 Low: 48

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm. High: 88 Low: 54

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 82 Low: 48

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 85 Low: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 80 Low: 48

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 85 Low: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 80 Low: 47

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm. High: 83

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 78

