St. Luke’s Magic Valley prepares for weight loss challenge

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - St. Luke’s Magic Valley is gearing up for their annual weight loss challenge.

This year long weight loss challenge is about encouraging and inspiring people to live a happy and active life.

Participants are supposed to lose 5% of their body weight by September of 2021 in order to be entered to win the grand prize.

This year, they are changing this up a bit and adding an app.

The new app will have challenges, and motivational speakers, as well as prizes people can win.

“The app actually allows us to host the different number of challenges including, a couple of step challenges, a mindfulness challenge, hydration challenge, and yoga challenge, we have a couple of fit bit’s we are going to be giving away throughout the year, and are really excited to be bringing that to the challenge this year," said Makenzie Ellsworth a program coordinator at St. Luke’s.

People can register for the weight loss challenge starting today, but the challenge will begin on Tuesday, November 2nd.

People who participate will have to attend weigh in’s, one in October, one in January, one in April, and the final one in September.

People can register here.

