Wood River expected to play at Burley on Friday

The game marks the Wolverines’ second of the season
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:18 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - There’s a petition circulating on Change.org in favor of the Wood River High School football team. Started by Anton Holter, the petition has more than 430 signatures.

It was created after Wood River had to cancel their season opener against Canyon Ridge High School.

But the school is still slated to play in Burley Friday night as Cassia County meets the criteria used by the Blaine County School District.

The district refers to the Harvard Global Health Institute’s Guidelines for measuring the COVID-19 outbreak. We spoke with Burley High School athletic director Randy Winn who explained why the location is optimal in this pandemic.

“Out of all the counties in the conference that Wood River is involved with, we’re involved with, we seem to be the most healthy county out of all them. our numbers are good, our colors are good, so hopefully it stays that way,” Winn explained.

The 9-11 pre game festivities though have been canceled due to the uncertainty surrounding the game and since a family privately donates the time and funds for the presentation.

They do plan to place flags around the stadium and honor the fallen with a moment of silence.

Winn added, “they spend an enormous amount of money planning it, I felt and they felt it would be a tough situation if our game got canceled at the last minute They felt it would be better to take a year off and wait until next year.”

