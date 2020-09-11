Wood River knocks off Canyon Ridge on the road

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The new normal in a pandemic era features a mask-laden Wood River team coming to town to battle Canyon Ridge.

Also different this year, cleaning the balls between serves.

Wolverines' Jette Ward with the jump serve, great placement and quickly drops near the line for an ace. She backs it up with another ace that’s shanked out of bounds.

Wood River gets out to a 4-0 lead.

Then Canyon Ridge finds some momentum, as Katelyn Spence goes for the tip, but it’s blocked by Canyon Ridge’s Lanie Elliott.

A few plays later, Samantha Chambers sets up Sophie Vandenberg, the sophomore connection good for the kill.

Then the Riverhawks' Karlee Long connects with Olivia Enders who decides the line is a convenient place to go.

Wood River though would take home the win, 3-1.

OTHER SCORES:

Twin Falls 3, Minico 2: (22-25, 25-27, 27-25, 25-22, 15-12) “It took awhile for us to get going on all cylinders but once we figured it out we kept pushing until we came up with the win!” Coach Andria Harshman said.

Brinley Iverson posted 18 kills (3.6/set) and Brenley Hansen provided 12 kills and 5 stuff blocks.

The Lady Bruins will be heading to the Jerome invitational this weekend to compete in their tournament.

Oakley 3, Hansen 1

New Plymouth 3, Hagerman 0

North Gem 3, Camas County 0

Castleford 3, Dietrich 0

Rimrock 3, Richfield 0

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.