Annual Crop Walk held to bring awareness to hunger

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The annual Mini-Cassia Crop Walk has been going strong for 36 years.

Saturday morning, people came together to walk again.

Hunger is a global issue, many people struggle to feed themselves and their families.

“Mini-Cassia Crop Hunger Walk, basically we are walking to bring awareness to hunger, even, we have hunger and people who are in need in our community, so we are out expressing and drawing attention to it,” said Tom Clayville, who is on the Crop Walk Board for the Mini-Cassia area.

People of all ages came out to walk, some donated money which goes directly to fight hunger.

“Church World Service has been around since 1946 after World War Two, and we’ve continued this tradition in our area,” said Colleen Parkin, who is also on the board of the local Crop Walk. “100% of the money goes to Church World Service, 25% comes back to our area, to the senior centers and to food banks. 75% will go to national and international crisis and poverty disasters and hunger.”

This year is especially important to bring awareness to hunger throughout the world, because COVID-19 has affected the local senior facilities and food pantries in this area.

“Even if people aren’t donating to the crop hunger walk, donate to the local Senior Centers and Food Banks because they are in need,” said Clayville.

This is the 36th year that the Mini-Cassia area has hosted the Crop Walk.

“We are pretty passionate about his situation, because it’s not going away and this year possibly it’s worse,” said Parkin.

If you would like to donate, visit them here.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.