Cecilia Violetta Lopez returns to her hometown for special performance

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Rupert native is back in her hometown for a very special concert at the Wilson Theater.

Cecilia Violetta Lopez grew up working with her family in Rupert.

She attended Minico High School, and went to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to be a music teacher. It was there that her life changed.

“I saw my first opera, it was a school production, and I went because I wanted to go to support my friends in the show and without knowing the synopsis of the story, I have never been to a live theater experience, and just the whole gambit, the orchestra, and seeing my friends in the pit, and seeing my friends up on stage, it was amazing, that was the pivotal moment where is said, this is what I want to do,” said Cecilia Violetta Lopez, a soprano opera singer.

So she worked hard, and practiced for countless hours, she learned how to tell a story through music, and how to project her voice through a theater.

“My career has cost me, a lot of sacrifice, a lot of time away from home, a lot of time away from my family, but it’s all been worth it, I travel places, I tell these amazing stories on stage, and I meet amazing people, it’s all worth it,” said Lopez.

She has only ever been to the Wilson Theater once, but is so excited to perform on the historic stage for two nights only. September 11th and 12th at 7:00 P.M. There is also a master class on September 12th at 11:00 A.M.

“It’s an honor really, to be sharing what I do and as a Latina, a Mexican American born here in little tiny Rupert, Idaho, I’m proud and honored and I’m excited to share what I am now with Rupert,” said Lopez.

Her performance will be a story of her, and all she has learned

“That’s what I want to do, is gift, the same knowledge that was given to me, as s young singer, and to show the community where I was born and raised what this little girl from the farm can do,” said Lopez.

