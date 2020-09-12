Children learn about going to the doctor at annual ‘Teddy Bear Clinic’

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - It is all about the power of pretend at the Minidoka Memorial Hospital’s ‘Teddy Bear Clinic.’

For the second year in a row children and their families came by the hospital and took their Teddy Bear to the hospital.

The idea is to teach young children that going to the doctor is good and they are there to help them feel better.

The children went from station to station and their teddy bear got a shot, their teddy bear gave blood, and their teddy bear even got a cast on.

“It’s a really good opportunity for us to show them that if you come to the hospital and you are anxious or scared, these people here are going to take really good care of you,” said Tammy Hanks, who works at the Minidoka Memorial Hospital. “It teaches the kids that giving blood is not a bad thing, having your arm bandaged or your leg bandaged is okay, and we are really teaching this year a lot about hand washing and how to cough properly.”

The event took place from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. and all of the people who helped out were doctors and nurses from the hospital giving their time to help.

