‘Free our Children’ march in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - At 1 PM on September 13th on the corner of 6th and Minidoka a peaceful march will be held in Twin Falls to the City Park.

The event is being organized by Cortney Potter who told KMVT that signs are encouraged and no bullies or deviant behaviour is allowed.

The purpose of the march is to raise awareness about human trafficking, prevent the abuse and exploration of young children, and to punish the people who inflict harm upon them.

On the group’s Facebook page it reads:

“[Shirts that read “Free our Children” will be sold at the event ]... We will be marching on the sidewalks due to Shoshone being a national truck route. Raising awareness together as a community is so important in this fight to free our children and get the monsters who put them there in prison. We need to shine a light on this and let the predators know that we will not stand for this war on our children any longer! Please understand I will not be collecting donations however Our volunteers will be passing out donation cards to give you the chance to donate to Thorn.org. If you have the funds to do so. I will not be requiring masks. However, we will have them available if wanted. We will do our best to stay 6ft. Apart but again if you are scared of getting sick do not come to this march. Once we have marched to the Twin Falls City Park there will be speakers and more information on the Thorn Foundation and why it’s important to keep being loud about human trafficking”.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.