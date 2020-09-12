Advertisement

‘Free our Children’ march in Twin Falls

Will be held at the corner of 6th and Minidoka
By Steve Kirch
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - At 1 PM on September 13th on the corner of 6th and Minidoka a peaceful march will be held in Twin Falls to the City Park.

The event is being organized by Cortney Potter who told KMVT that signs are encouraged and no bullies or deviant behaviour is allowed.

The purpose of the march is to raise awareness about human trafficking, prevent the abuse and exploration of young children, and to punish the people who inflict harm upon them.

On the group’s Facebook page it reads:

“[Shirts that read “Free our Children” will be sold at the event ]... We will be marching on the sidewalks due to Shoshone being a national truck route. Raising awareness together as a community is so important in this fight to free our children and get the monsters who put them there in prison. We need to shine a light on this and let the predators know that we will not stand for this war on our children any longer! Please understand I will not be collecting donations however Our volunteers will be passing out donation cards to give you the chance to donate to Thorn.org. If you have the funds to do so. I will not be requiring masks. However, we will have them available if wanted. We will do our best to stay 6ft. Apart but again if you are scared of getting sick do not come to this march. Once we have marched to the Twin Falls City Park there will be speakers and more information on the Thorn Foundation and why it’s important to keep being loud about human trafficking”.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Children learn about going to the doctor at annual ‘Teddy Bear Clinic’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
For the second year in a row children and their families came by the hospital and took their Teddy Bear to the hospital.

News

free the children

Updated: 2 hours ago
Will be held at the corner of 6th and Minidoka

News

Cecilia Violetta Lopez returns to her hometown for special performance

Updated: 19 hours ago
A Rupert native is back in her hometown for a very special concert at the Wilson Theater.

News

Cecilia Violetta Lopez returns to her hometown for special performance

Updated: 20 hours ago
Lopez is excited to perform in the town she grew up in.

Latest News

News

Minidoka County 5th graders learn about the American Flag

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
All of the 5th graders in Minidoka County spent the day learning the history of the American Flag.

News

RV park and campground traffic up in the Magic Valley.

Updated: 22 hours ago
RV park and campground traffic up in the Magic Valley. With much of the younger generation buying RVs, working from the RV is an option.

News

Salute to Farmers: Buhl’s Agrarian Harvest small farm offers larger variety.

Updated: 22 hours ago
Salute to Farmers: Buhl’s Agrarian Harvest small farm offers larger variety. “Just having everything safe for us as a producer and for our customers, that you can come out here and pick stuff right off the vine and eat it"

News

New residential homes in development in downtown Twin Falls

Updated: 22 hours ago
Downtown Twin Falls will soon look a bit different, as White Mortuary is currently being demolished, and room is being made for new development.

News

New residential homes in development in downtown Twin Falls

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Downtown Twin Falls will soon look a bit different, as White Mortuary is currently being demolished, and room is being made for new development.

News

Parents should be involved with their children’s video gaming

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
Many games will allow children to record others when playing online or block them if they ever feel uncomfortable.